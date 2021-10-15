Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 15, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 19th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Turkish NTV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Arish village of Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, and Edishe, Dudukchi, Edilli and Chiraguz of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the Russia Today media group, for the Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on her official Instagram account in connection with the shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by the Armenian side.

- As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army, a large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, fired at the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts.

- The death toll as a result of the deliberate shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by Armenia reached 4 people.

- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said that two civilians were injured as a result of shelling a residential building in Aghdam by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Armenian colonel, commander of the military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia, was liquidated.

News.Az