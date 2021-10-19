Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 19, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 23-rd day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.

- President Ilham Aliyev gave a video interview to the Russian TASS news agency.

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about Armenia's heavy artillery shelling of settlements in violation of the humanitarian ceasefire.

- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev on raising the Azerbaijani flag on the Khudafarin bridge.

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of several villages in the Jabrayil district.

- The Armenian military equipment and weapons were destroyed. The list of the destroyed equipment has been announced.

- A high-ranking official of an Armenian Armed Forces battalion was killed.

- As a result of the shelling of the Tartar district by the Armenian Armed Forces, the owner of the house was seriously injured.

- Armenia shelled Azerbaijani positions on the state border.

- The Azerbaijani army has seized a certain amount of military equipment abandoned by Armenian troops.

- Armenians opened fire on the film crew of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel in Aghdam, injuring one journalist.

- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has released a video of war trophies seized from Armenian troops in the direction of Jabrayil and Fuzuli.

News.Az