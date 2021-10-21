Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 21, 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

News.Az presents the chronicle of the 24th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Twitter the liberation of a number of villages of Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts from the Armenian occupation.

- The publication was made on the official Twitter page of President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation from the occupation of the Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of the Zangilan district.

- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presented the latest data from the front, and also reported the liquidation of the chief of artillery, battalion commander and battalion commander of the Armenian Armed Forces, the destruction of the battalion of the 556th regiment of the Armenian army

- The Defense Ministry presented a video of night and day artillery firing of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

- Azerbaijani MoD showed footage of newly-liberated Chereken village.

- Another Armenian UAV was destroyed, and a video of military equipment abandoned by Armenian units on the battlefield was made public.

- Air defense units of Azerbaijan discovered and destroyed 3 more tactical UAVs of the Armenian Armed Forces.

- Armenia continued to escalate the situation in the front-line zone.

News.Az