Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 26, 2020

  • Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, News.Az reports. 

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 30th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation.

- In his address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev announced the names of the liberated villages of Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil.

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about the liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli districts, and the city of Gubadli.

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Italian Rai-1 TV channel.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani units using artillery.

- Azerbaijan’s Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts were shelled from Armenia.

- Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire.

- Aghjabadi district and Tartar city were subjected to shelling.

- An Armenian drone was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar with 'Smerch' missiles.

- A video of the liberated villages of Padar and Khanlig in Gubadli district was released.

- A video of the liberated city of Gubadli was released.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

