Chronicle of Patriotic War: October 27, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, News.Az reports.

The erupted 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 31st day of the second Karabakh war:

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released information on the latest situation on the front.

- The chief of staff of the Armenian motorized infantry division was killed. The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been announced.

- Tartar city and the villages of the Tartar district were shelled.

- The Azerbaijani army liberated four cities, four settlements and 165 villages in just one month.

- The territories of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts were shelled. The death toll from the Armenian missile attack in Barda has reached four. One of the dead in Barda was an 8-year-old child.

- The Defense Ministry said that over the past day, Armenian armed forces repeatedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire.

News.Az