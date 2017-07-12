CIA chief: Iran presents biggest Mideast challenge for US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran continues to increase its influence in the Middle East region and remains the main state sponsor of terrorism, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo said.

"In Iran, we face an adversary on the march," he believes. "Unlike ISIS and its mirage of a caliphate, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful nation-state that remains the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism. Its strength and influence have increased notably in recent years, especially when you look at what’s happening in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq," Pompeo said.

"Tehran clearly aspires to be the hegemonic power in the region. And though we’re currently focused on destroying ISIS, Iran presents our biggest Mideast challenge over the long term," he stressed.

