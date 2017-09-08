Yandex metrika counter

Cinema wall collapsed near Moscow, there are victims

A wall of the cinema collapsed in the village of Balashikha in the Moscow region, as a result of which at least 8 people were injured.

"So, on September 8, 2016 at 11:17 on the operational duty shift of the Central Control Center there was a message about the collapse of the wall in the building at the address: Moscow region, Balashikha city district, Fadeeva street. There are victims, " says a message of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow region.

The telegram-channel Mash reports that 8 people were injured, including a child. The wall fell directly on the shopping arcade. 

News.Az


