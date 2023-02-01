Circulation of Western Azerbaijan Community’s appeal as UN document ‘great and significant’ success at int’l level: Community spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The circulation of the appeal by the Western Azerbaijan Community to the international document as an official document of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, and the Economic and Social Council is a great success in bringing to the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to international level, Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, told News.Az.

The spokesperson noted that this first great and significant success of the Community at the international level also encourages the Western Azerbaijanis to continue their efforts towards a peaceful, safe and dignified return.

“On behalf of all members of the Community, we thank the UN Secretariat for facilitating the dissemination of this document. This success is a confirmation at the international level that the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes is necessary for the protection of basic human rights and the establishment of international peace, security and cooperation,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Secretariat released the appeal by the Western Azerbaijan Community to the international community as an official document of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, and the Economic and Social Council.

News.Az