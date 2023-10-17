CIS Coordination Council for Government Communications holds its 30th meeting in Baku

CIS Coordination Council for Government Communications holds its 30th meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 30th meeting of the CIS Coordination Council for Government Communications has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The 30th meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

The participants of the event visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid wreath and flowers at his grave.

Then, Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev addressed the participants.

On behalf of the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Musayev greeted the meeting participants and wished them success.

The participants of the meeting discussed the experience gained in governmental, closed and special communication systems, as well as encryption tools, application of scientific and technical achievements, expansion of interstate cooperation, training of qualified personnel and other issues.

A protocol on the results of the meeting was also signed.

News.Az