CIS Cultural Capital status will enable Lachin to promote its diversity: Azerbaijani PM

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, emphasized that the CIS Cultural Capital designation will provide Lachin with an excellent opportunity to promote its rich cultural heritage and diversity.

He made the statement at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow on Thursday, News.Az reports.PM Asadov recalled that by the decision of the Council of Heads of State on October 8 this year, the city of Lachin was declared the cultural capital of the CIS for 2025.“The rapid restoration of the liberated city of Lachin is currently underway. Large-scale infrastructure and social projects aimed at restoring life and ensuring economic prosperity are being swiftly implemented in the city with a majestic nature and centuries-old history. More than 2,000 persons have already been relocated to Lachin, and next year the Lachin International Airport will be commissioned,” he noted.“Azerbaijan will host the 3rd CIS Games and the city of Ganja will become the sports capital of the CIS in 2025,” the premier added.

News.Az