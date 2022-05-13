CIS ministerial meeting kicks off in Dushanbe

CIS ministerial meeting kicks off in Dushanbe

A meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is taking part in the meeting.

The ministers will discuss prospects of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

They will pay special attention to the issues related to international security and further expansion of humanitarian and scientific collaboration.

News.Az