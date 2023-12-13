CIS mission to observe snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Executive Committee has already received a written invitation to observe the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7 next year.

Secretary General of the organization Sergei Lebedev said that the CIS observer mission will work at the presidential elections in Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as at the parliamentary elections in Belarus, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"Next year is the year of elections in the leading states of our commonwealth ... We received a written invitation only from Azerbaijan, they are the first to hold elections," Lebedev said.

Then there are parliamentary elections in Belarus (February 25), and then presidential elections in Russia (March 17). Oral invitations have been received from Belarus and Russia.

To recall, at a meeting of the Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) held on December 8, it was decided to schedule the early presidential election for February 7.

News.Az