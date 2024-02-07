CIS observer: I witnessed festive mood among Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am a member of the CIS observer mission. I am accredited to monitor the voting in the Khachmaz constituency No.58. During the day, we have observed 10 polling stations. All the voters are actively engaged in the electoral process. The festive mood among the Azerbaijani people has been particularly surprising and heartening,” said Murad Krımov, a member of the CIS observation mission, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“We haven't observed any irregularities. The voting process is actively ongoing, and there is a festive atmosphere. We will continue to observe until the counting of votes is completed at these polling stations and protocols are drawn up,” said member of the CIS observation mission.

