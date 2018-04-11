CIS PA mission: "We see very clear and systematic work of the CEC"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov, the observation mission of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly began to monitor the course of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

APA reports that Umakhanov, who observes the voting in polling station No. 2 of the 29th constituency, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the important political event, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

"We, as international observers from the CIS PA, see very clear and systematic work of the Electoral Commission. I have been monitoring the presidential election for the fourth time. Day by day the organization, the legislation of the country, in particular, the electoral legislation, are being improved. It is being improved to serve the interests of all segments of the population of a more open and democratic society, including the interests of the opposition. People come to the polls in a good mood. In the Caucasus, it is customary to rely on actions, not words. People come to the voting in a good mood, with faith in the future, with the hope of seeing the country stable and prosperous. I am confident that the Azerbaijani people will make the right choice," he said.

News.Az

News.Az