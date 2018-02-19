CIS presidential election observers to arrive in Azerbaijan on March 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

Long-term observers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to presidential election in Azerbaijan are expected to arrive on March 20, 2018.

Short-term observation mission is to arrive to Azerbaijan as usual 3-5 days before the voting, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said earlier that the CEC has received six appeals to observe the presidential election to be held on April 11, Trend recalls. He noted that all appeals received a positive response.

Pre-election agitation campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19, 2018 and end on April 10, 2018 at 08:00.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

