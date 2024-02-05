CIS Sec-Gen praises preparation process for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preparation process for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan is carried out in line with law, said Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev, who is visiting Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing secki-2024.az.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov on February 6.

"The CIS Observation Mission has been operating since January 17 to observe the elections in Azerbaijan. During the past weeks, under the leadership of the Mission Headquarters, 8 observers visited the regions of Azerbaijan and got acquainted with the activities of district election commissions and precincts,” Lebedev said.

He underlined that the CIS is closely cooperating with Azerbaijan’s CEC: "Besides, we work together with other institutions responsible for the organization of elections. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for being invited to the elections. Because being invited as an observer shows the trust in us, and we sincerely wish for this trust to continue. This is both an honor and a great responsibility for us. An objective evaluation of the elections is expected from us."

Lebedev stressed that the pre-election preparation process in Azerbaijan is carried out in a planned, highly organized manner and, most importantly, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az