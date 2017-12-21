Citizens evacuated after police get notified of bomb at Baku Railway Station

Citizens evacuated after police get notified of bomb at Baku Railway Station

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was informed about a bomb after the police got a call about an explosive at the second floor of Baku Railway Station.

An APA correspondent reported from the scene that citizens have been evacuated from the Station. The area is under strict police control.

An unidentified man called the police and said an explosive had been placed in a restaurant on the second floor of the Station.

Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC PR Department Sevinj Gadirova told APA that the Ministry of Emergency Situations has already sent rescuers to the area and search is underway with the help of trained dogs.

She added that the sale of tickets has stopped.

News.Az

News.Az