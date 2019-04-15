Citizens of 5 countries bought most tickets for F1 in Baku - minister

Citizens of 5 countries bought most tickets for F1 in Baku - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no problems and delays regarding organization of the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the current races will be held at the same level as the competitions of the previous three years.

“I would very much like the races to be as interesting as the competitions that were held in 2017,” he said.

Touching upon the tickets, Rahimov noted that sales are going well.

He added that citizens of Russia, the UK, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turkey bought most of the tickets.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku April 26-28.

News.Az

News.Az