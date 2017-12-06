Citizens of OIC countries to get grants for education in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on providing grants for citizens of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states to get education in Azerbaijan’s higher educational institutions.

According to the order, an educational grant program was prepared for citizens of the OIC member states to enroll in course in accordance with the education language and to receive bachelor, master, doctorate, medical and residency education in Azerbaijan’s higher educational instutions, starting 2018, APA reported.



The number of education grants will be increased to 100, with 20 people per year. These grants cover yearly expenses of tuition fee, visa, registration, hostel or rent, daily nutrition, teaching literature, transport (excluding taxi), utility services, medical aid, as well as of traveling to and back from their country.



The Ministry of Finance is due to ensure that educational grants are taken into account in the state budget in the respective years.

News.Az

