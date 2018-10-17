City of San Jose in California proclaims October 18 as 'Azerbaijan Independence Day'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The City of San Jose in the U.S. State of California has proclaimed October 18, 2018 as “Azerbaijan Independence Day” in the city.

The relevant proclamation was signed by the Mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, and City Council members.

Proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, notes that “the people of Azerbaijan restored their country’s freedom and independence, establishing the Republic of Azerbaijan as the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic”.

The document stresses that “the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom, sovereignty and independence, and is a strategic ally and the largest trade partner of the United States of America in the South Caucasus region”

The proclamation further emphasizes that “Azerbaijan is internationally regarded as a successful model for peaceful and harmonious coexistence of Muslims, Christians and Jews”.

In the end, the Mayor and the City Council proclaim October 18 to be the “Azerbaijan Independence Day” in the City of San Jose and encourages all city residents to join in this celebration.

As the largest city of Northern California, San Jose is the political, economic and cultural center of Silicon Valley which serves as the global center for high technology, innovation and social media. Named as the “Capital of Silicon Valley”, San Jose is one of the wealthiest cities in the United States and the world and has the third highest GDP per capita in the world, according to the Brookings Institution.

San Jose is also home to tens of thousands of Azerbaijani Americans.

