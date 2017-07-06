Civil population must not be made the main victim of violent confrontations - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to four UN resolutions, Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan by international law, said German MP Katrin Albsteiger in her statement.

"It is obvious, that these resolutions have to be complied with and therefore the withdrawal of the Armenian forces is necessary," she said.

According to MP, the territorial integrity and the political independence of every state are inviolable, and so are the territorial integrity and the political independence of Azerbaijan. The compliance with their right to territorial integrity has to be in the interest of the entire international community.

"The IDP’s have a right to return. But only by restoring the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and by ensuring the inviolability of it’s territory, can their refugees return to their homeland.

The Federal Republic of Germany - just like the EU - supports a peaceful and sustainable solution of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus and will continue to be committed to the stabilization of the the region and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", - she said.

"The Federal Republic of Germany condemns the violent encounters over Nagorno-Karabakh and demands an immediate end of the clashes and the observance of the ceasefire agreement. The civil population must not be made the main victim of violent confrontations" - she said.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

