Civil resistance in Armenia expands

Civil resistance campaigns have begun in Armenia by Nikol Pashinyan's call.

Mass protests began in the country this morning, APA reports citing NTV (Russia).

The activists blocked access to some ministries and state offices, including the Ministry of Science and Education, the Diaspora Ministry, as well as many streets and avenues.

Protesters in Gyumri and Maralik have entered the local town hall. Levon Barseghyan, a local opposition activist in Gyumri, said that Mayor of Yerevan, Samvel Balasanyan, should join the opposition. He noted the opposition was controlling all public buildings in the city.

The same situation has occurred in Maralik. Demonstrators called on the mayor to resign from the ranks of the ruling party and join the people.

Leader of the protestors, Nikol Pashinyan, told Reuters that mass protests will continue.

"We will not surrender. Disobedience and strikes will continue," he said.

Pashinyan said he would think about re-nominating himself as prime minister.

