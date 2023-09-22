Civilian injured after tractor hits landmine in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tractor exploded on a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, said a joint statement from the Interior Ministry and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), News.Az reports.

As a result of the incident, the tractor driver (born in 1965)was slightly injured, and his life is not in danger.

The tractor was involved in road construction in the area controlled by the Azerbaijani Army.

Planting landmines in civilian areas is once again an indicator of Armenia's insidious intention against the civilian population, a manifestation of terrorism committed against humanity.

News.Az