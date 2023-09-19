Civilian killed as illegal Armenian armed formations fire at Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian was killed after illegal Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region opened fire at the city of Shusha by using heavy weapons and mortars, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Farhadov Vidadi Aydın oglu, born in 1967, has been killed in Shusha as a result of the terrorist attack by the illegal Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. Farhadov Vidadi who worked as a housing-utility and repair service engineer at the Shusha State Reserve Department died of shrapnel wound after being targeted by large-caliber weapons, including mortars.

The General Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings into the killing of the civilian.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Articles 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terror committed by an organized group with repeated use of firearms, explosives, and devices), 279.3 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations, or individuals by illegal armed formations or groups, as well as participation in their establishment and activities, resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences), and other articles.

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan earlier announced the beginning of local anti-terrorist activities in the country’s Garabagh economic region.

The primary purpose of the anti-terrorist activities is to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and Azerbaijani military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement said.

News.Az