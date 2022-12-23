Claims about blockade of Lachin road ‘false’: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday once again dismissed the claims about the alleged blockade of Lachin road.

“These claims are false and disapproved by many facts,” Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The minister said the public activists, who started the protests on December 12, from the first day stated their clear position that they oppose the plundering of Azerbaijan's natural resources and ecological terror.

“They have no purpose to obstruct the passage of goods, vehicles and citizens. There are also a large number of confirmations that days ambulances and vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, convoys of peacekeepers continue to freely move in the area where the protests are going on,” Bayramov added.

