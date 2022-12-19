Claims about blocking of Lachin road ‘fake news’: Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The claims about the blocking of Lachin road are fake news, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter on Monday, News.Az reports.

Contrary to the misinformation on the “blockade,” the ICRC vehicles and Armenian ambulances are passing freely through the Lachin road. This is on top of multiple cases of passing through the road several times each day. Claims about the blockade are fake news,” the spokesman stated.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday appealed to the Azerbaijani side to allow the transfer of a patient from Khankandi to Armenia, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse.

The Azerbaijani side immediately responded to the request and the patient was successfully transported. The ICRC vehicles and ambulance drove along the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against environmental terrorism have been going on for the eighth straight day.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian goals.

