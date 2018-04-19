Clashes between police and protesters in Yerevan, dozens detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the Civil Contract opposition party, MP Nikol Pashinyan, and his supporters blockaded all the government facilities on Republic Square and the Government House in central Yerevan.

The first meeting of the country’s new government chaired by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan will be held in Yerevan today. The opposition is holding protests outside the government buildings to derail the meeting, which is expected to be held at 11:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time), according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Armenian law enforcement officers have detained 17 participants in the opposition rally outside the Government House, the police spokesman said.

"A total of 17 participants in the rally were taken to police stations this morning," TASS cited him as saying.

News.Az

News.Az