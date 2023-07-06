Claudette Duhamel: France inculcates alien culture in Martinique

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is inculcating an alien culture in Martinique, said Claudette Duhamel, a representative of one of the public organizations in Martinique.

She made the remarks while speaking at an event themed “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism”, which was held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), News.Az reports.

Claudette Duhamel noted that France is trying to make the inhabitants of Martinique forget the history of slavery.

“France, through manipulative efforts, was trying to convince the people of Martinique that this is the right policy,” she added.

