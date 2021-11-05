Climate change caused increase in number of refugees, migrants: Croatia’s ex-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Climate change has led to an increase in the number of refugees and migrants, Croatia’s former president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said during panel discussions on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto “The World after COVID-19”, News.Az reports.

She underscored the necessity of preventing crimes against humanity and incitement to conflicts, and investigating their causes.

“Migrants should contribute to the country, in which they live, and become its useful citizens. It’s necessary to make them feel a part of the society to which they emigrated,” the former president added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az