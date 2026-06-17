Clinton says Biden made a major 2024 campaign mistake

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Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that former President Joe Biden’s decision to seek a second term in the 2024 election was “a terrible mistake for him, for his legacy, and for the country,” reflecting critical reassessment within the Democratic Party.

These remarks were made during an event at the 92nd Street Y Jewish Center in Manhattan. Clinton, a prominent supporter of Biden’s candidacy, publicly stated for the first time that Biden’s insistence on running for president was a “terrible miscalculation,” News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

She suggested that if Biden had chosen to “pass the baton” at the appropriate time and allowed for a competitive Democratic primary, another candidate with the actual ability to defeat Donald Trump would likely have emerged from that race.

Reasons for Kamala Harris’s campaign failure

In assessing the election results, Clinton placed some of the blame on the circumstances of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

She explained that Harris lost the election, in part, due to the limited time she had to manage her campaign. Furthermore, she faced significant challenges in crafting compelling and independent responses to the widespread criticism of the Biden administration’s performance.

Implications of democratic review after defeat

These criticisms, coming from a leading figure of Clinton’s stature, deepen the debate surrounding Democratic electoral strategies. They also raise questions about the impact of clinging to the nomination on the party’s chances of facing political challenges.

Clinton’s words reflect a growing conviction among broad segments of the Democratic base that the “late decision” regarding a replacement candidate has cost the party dearly in political terms. This ultimately led to the loss of the White House to Trump and has opened the door to a new phase of reassessment of the Democratic Party’s political direction in the foreseeable future.

News.Az