Closing ceremony of Baku Energy Forum to be held in Shusha
The closing ceremony of the Baku Energy Forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on June 4, said Executive Director of the local Iteca Caspian company Farid Mammadov .
Mammadov delivered the remarks at an event on the forthcoming holding of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Power and Renewable Energy Exhibition, as well as the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The executive director said a number of agreements and documents are expected to be signed during the forum.