Closure of schools due to COVID-19 not expected in Azerbaijan – minister

The closure of schools due to COVID-19 is not expected in Azerbaijan, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a briefing on the "Strategy for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and other issues, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Certain students in some schools may be required to study online temporarily in autumn, but no complete closure of schools is expected, Amrullayev added.

To date, as many as 796,882 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan, with 785,166 recoveries and 9,739 deaths.

News.Az