CMO chairman dismisses religious figure for acting against Ramadan fatwa
- 07 Jun 2017 12:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Society
Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazadeh has dismissed a cleric for acting against the fatwa on Ramadan.
Nurmahammad Mammadov, a cleric of the Gobuustu Mosque in Aghdash district, has been dismissed for grossly violating the rules of the Gazi Council’s Ramadan fatwa dated 24.05.2017, the CMO told APA.
