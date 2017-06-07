Yandex metrika counter

CMO chairman dismisses religious figure for acting against Ramadan fatwa

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazadeh has dismissed a cleric for acting against the fatwa on Ramadan.

Nurmahammad Mammadov, a cleric of the Gobuustu Mosque in Aghdash district, has been dismissed for grossly violating the rules of the Gazi Council’s Ramadan fatwa dated 24.05.2017, the CMO told APA.

