CMO chairman to visit Chechnya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pashazade will take part in an jubilee event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Grozny

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) will pay a visit to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya on October 5, informed CMO’s press service.

Pashazade will take part in an jubilee event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Grozny city.

Pashazade will extend a congratulatory message at the event, hold meetings with the republic’s leadership and other guests.

News.Az

News.Az