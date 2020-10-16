CMO, religious representatives in Azerbaijan issue statement on Armenian military provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and representatives of non-Muslim confessions in Azerbaijan issued a joint statement, Trend reports.

CMO and the representatives have sent numerous letters and appeal to the world community and religious leaders of the world, state bodies of foreign countries, and international organizations regarding the latest provocations undertaken by Armenia since July 2020 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and in the direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as well as war crimes against humanity committed by the occupation regime against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, cities, and villages located far from the scene of hostilities, as well as the consequences of these provocations.

The appeal was signed by the CMO Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexander, head of the community of Mountain Jews in Azerbaijan Melikh Yevdayev, head of the community of European Jews in Baku Alexander Sharovsky and head of the Albano-Udi community Robert Mobili.

News.Az