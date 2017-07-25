CNN: Tillerson considers resigning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's growing frustrations with the way the White House operates may lead to his resignation, CNN reported on Monday, APA reports quoting CNN.

Two sources who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity who are familiar with Tillerson's discussions with friends outside of Washington said there was a noticeable increase in his frustration and in his doubts that the infighting with the White House would calm down anytime soon.



Part of the mounting frustration came from President Donald Trump's overruling of top advisers to hire Anthony Scaramucci as communications director and the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer.



Sources told CNN that an even bigger blow for Tillerson was the president's sharp and public criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one of Trump's earliest and major supporters. The secretary of state reportedly considered the president's public rebuke of Sessions as unprofessional.

News.Az

News.Az