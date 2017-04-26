Yandex metrika counter

Co-chairs meet with full Minsk Group in Vienna

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Co-chairs meet with full Minsk Group in Vienna

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs – Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States – met w

The co-chairs discussed the ongoing negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to AzVision.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      