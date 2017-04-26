Co-chairs meet with full Minsk Group in Vienna
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs – Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States – met w
The co-chairs discussed the ongoing negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to AzVision.
