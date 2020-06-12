Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic co-op hold video conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

A videoconference has been held between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on behalf of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the commission on behalf of Russia Alexei Overchuk, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership, prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as measures taken by the two countries to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

