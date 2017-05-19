Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group release statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We condemn these recent ceasefire violations."

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America released statement today on the escalation situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, AzVision.az reports citing OSCE website.

The statement also reports that there are contradictory reports regarding the targets of these recent strikes, as well as about casualties sustained and damages inflicted: "The Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office continue to collect further data and analysis to gain more complete and accurate information about the current situation".

Note that in order to prevent the threat to Azerbaijani aerial vehicles and suppress the enemy's activism Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed OSA surface-to-air missile system, a re-supply vehicle and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces on May 15, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Moreover, starting from the evening on May 16 and during the night, the Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive fire from the mortars of various calibers the positions of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Agdam direction of the front and human settlements in the depth of defense. Ministry of Defence declares that Azerbaijan Armed Forces fully control operational situation.

