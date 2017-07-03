Co-chairs to inform Minsk group members of negotiations in Vienna
- 03 Jul 2017 08:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123142
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/co-chairs-to-inform-minsk-group-members-of-negotiations-in-vienna Copied
The OSCE Minsk group co-chairs will visit Vienna on July 3, says a statement made by the co-chairs on June 19, AzVision.az reported.
The co-chairs will inform the Minsk group members of the steps taken towards a solution to the conflict.
Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian may meet on July 11 in Mauerbach, Austria during the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting.
News.Az