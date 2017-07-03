Yandex metrika counter

Co-chairs to inform Minsk group members of negotiations in Vienna

The OSCE Minsk group co-chairs will visit Vienna on July 3, says a statement made by the co-chairs on June 19, AzVision.az reported.

The co-chairs will inform the Minsk group members of the steps taken towards a solution to the conflict. 

Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian may meet on July 11 in Mauerbach, Austria during the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

