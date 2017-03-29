Co-Chairs to meet with OSCE leadership in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are planning to meet with the OSCE leadership in Vienna.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that the due statement came from Russian co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov who spoke in Khankendi.

"We heard the positions of each side. We will continue this conversation in Vienna, at a meeting of the Minsk Group. We also expect to meet with the OSCE leadership. We have plans to meet with the High Level Planning Group," Popov said commenting on the results of the mediators' visit to Baku and Yerevan.

He noted that at the meetings an agreement was reached to expand the group of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk to seven people. "There are a number of related to technical matters. This will be one of the topics that we will discuss in April, I hope," said Igor Popov.

