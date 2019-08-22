Co-rapporteurs’ report on visit to Azerbaijan to be presented at meeting of PACE Monitoring Committee

Co-rapporteurs’ report on visit to Azerbaijan to be presented at meeting of PACE Monitoring Committee

Stefan Schennach, co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan will report on his visit to Azerbaijan on July 4-6 at a meeting of the Monitoring Committee, APA reports citing website of PACE.

On September 10, the next meeting of the Monitoring Committee will be held in Paris.

The reports of the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC) and Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) regarding their last visit to Azerbaijan will be heard at the meeting of the Committee.

The report will be presented by co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach.

