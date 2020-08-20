Coal mine explosion in east China leaves seven dead
At least seven people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a coal mine explosion in Jiaxiang County, east China's Shandong Province on Thursday morning, local authorities said, CGTN reports.
Eight people sustained minor injuries while one is in critical condition. The injured are being treated at a local hospital.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
