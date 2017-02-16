Coalition forces annihilate head of Daesh military police in Mosul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Haqi Ismael Aued al-Hadidi, Daesh head of military police in Mosul, was killed by a US-led coalition strike on the Iraqi city of Mosul on February 14.

According to the Kurdistan Region Security Council, al-Hadidi, also known as Abu Ahmed, was killed along with his aide in west Mosul, Sputnik International reports.

"Our CT [Counter-Terrorism] Department confirms a targeted coalition airstrike on 14 Feb[ruary] killed ISIL's [Daesh] head of military police in Mosul, Haqi Ismael Aued al-Hadidi," the Kurdistan Region Security Council said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh in June 2014.

Last October, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the military operation to retake Mosul from Daesh militants. Iraqi troops and their allies, including local Sunni militias and the US-led coalition against Daesh, are involved in the offensive.

Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017. However, the city’s western part remains under control of the terrorist group.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

