CoE Political and Security Committee delegation to visit Azerbaijan
- 08 Apr 2024 06:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
A delegation of the Council of Europe Political and Security Committee will visit Azerbaijan, according to media reports.
The committee representatives will arrive in Armenia on Monday.
“Then, the Political and Security Committee delegation will also visit Georgia and Azerbaijan,” according to media reports.