CoE Political and Security Committee delegation to visit Azerbaijan

A delegation of the Council of Europe Political and Security Committee will visit Azerbaijan, according to media reports.

The committee representatives will arrive in Armenia on Monday.

“Then, the Political and Security Committee delegation will also visit Georgia and Azerbaijan,” according to media reports.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

