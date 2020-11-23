CoE secretary general welcomes November 9 ceasefire agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az

“In her response to the letter addressed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomed the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020, and underlined that she would continue to follow developments in light of its ongoing implementation,” the ministry noted.

News.Az