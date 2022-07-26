Colin Allan appointed bp’s VP finance for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colin Allan has been appointed bp’s Vice President for finance for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, replacing Niall Henderson, News.Az reports.

Colin Allan has been with bp since 1999 and has worked in a wide variety of commercial and business development roles across bp’s businesses in the North Sea, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Angola, and Trinidad.

He has a deep functional expertise in finance having benefitted from exposure to a wide range of finance activities across multiple geographies. Allan has a long history with Azerbaijan and is proud to have worked on the Shah Deniz Phase 1 negotiations leading up to the final investment decision in 2003. Colin holds a degree in modern history from the University of Oxford.

News.Az