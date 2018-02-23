Collapse occurs inside Gyumri building; 11 residents, including 2 children, evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call on Friday at 3:30am.

It was informed that a collapse had taken place from the fourth floor of a building in Gyumri, and rescuers were needed, according to news.am.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the panel section of the roofing of the third and fourth floors of a half-ruined building had given in.

Rescuers evacuated eleven residents, including two children.

They were taken to a temporary shelter.

News.Az

