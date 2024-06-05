Colombian Congress issues statement on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the Colombian-Azerbaijani friendship group of the House of Representatives of the Colombian Congress issued a statement related to May 28 – Azerbaijan`s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

In addition to extending congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 106th anniversary of Independence Day, the statement highlighted the significance of this year's national holiday, being the first time it covers the entire country after the restoration of territorial integrity. The statement commended Azerbaijan's efforts towards normalizing relations with Armenia and achieving lasting peace.Furthermore, the statement emphasized the consequences of mine terrorism in the liberated territories, urging the Government of Colombia and the international community to support ongoing demining activities in Azerbaijan.Additionally, the statement conveyed congratulations and good wishes to Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29 event.A copy of the statement was presented to Mammad Talibov, Azerbaijani ambassador to Colombia, during the official reception held in Bogota, commemorating Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

News.Az