Colombian parliament extends condolences to Azerbaijan over Khojaly genocide

Chairman of the Colombian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Commission Jaime Duran and Secretary General of the Commission Diego Alejandro Gonzalez have sent a let

In the letter, the Colombian lawmakers offered their deepest condolences over the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and expressed their solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

The letter calls the ferocious killing of 613 people during the Khojaly genocide a crime against humanity, and expresses regret over the fact that over a million people have become refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Jaime Duran expressed hope that the people of Azerbaijan will not face such terrible tragedies once again and the conflict will be solved soon within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan through the negotiations. He also wished the people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

